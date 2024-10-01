Recenty fired BPO employee stabs bus conductor in Bengaluru’s Whitefield

<p>Bengaluru: A 25-year-old passenger stabbed a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">BMTC</a> bus conductor after a verbal altercation escalated in eastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Tuesday evening, officials said. </p><p>Police have arrested the suspect, identified as Harsh Sinha, a native of Jharkhand. </p><p>Sinha was travelling on a BMTC Volvo bus (KA 57 F 0015) when the conductor, 45-year-old Yogesh, instructed him not to stand near the door. </p><p>In a fit of rage, Sinha pulled out a knife and stabbed the conductor in the abdomen. As the conductor began bleeding, Sinha tried to stab other passengers, forcing them to run out of the bus.</p>.52-year-old man stabbed to death by neighbours in Bengaluru over trivial dispute .<p>Showing presence of mind, the driver locked the door and jumped out, trapping Sinha inside. Sinha then grabbed a hammer and began vandalising the bus. </p><p>The incident occurred around 7 pm near Vydehi Circle in Whitefield, according to police. </p><p>The injured bus conductor was taken to Vydehi Hospital for treatment, and police have arrested Sinha. </p><p>Police investigations revealed that Sinha worked for BPO company Teleperformance and was fired on September 20.</p>