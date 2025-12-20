<p>Bengaluru: Parappana Agrahara Central Prison officials seized about 30 mobile phones in a single night on Thursday, in what is said to be the largest haul of its kind in the prison's history.</p><p>"In the largest haul in the history of Parappana Agrahara prison, Bengaluru, 30 mobile phones were seized in late last night operation. Appreciate the good work done by SP Anshu Kumar and Jailer Shivakumar, who led the search team,” Alok Kumar, Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services), posted on X on Friday.</p><p>The newly appointed DGP also announced a Rs 30,000 reward for the search team.</p>.KRS workers allegedly attacked while checking illegal smuggling of Anna Bhagya rice in Bengaluru.<p>“Our search operations against contraband items inside prisons premises continues across the state. In last 36 hours, 10 mobile phones & 4 Sims at Kalaburgi, 6 phones at Mangalore, 4 phones at Ballari, 3 phones & 4 Sims seized at Shivamogga prisons. This drive will continue,” posted the top cop.</p>.<p>A statement said 10 FIRs were registered in connection with the use of prohibited goods inside the Bengaluru prison from November 11 to date.</p>.<p>Between November 26 and December 19, officials seized 101 mobile phones, 23 chargers, 84 SIM cards, 16 earphones, Rs 64,880 in cash, 18 sharp objects, two packs of cigarettes, and 60 grams of prohibited substances.</p>