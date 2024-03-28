Reimagining the ring around the neigbourhood lakes

Bengaluru was once a city of lakes, with thousands of lakes, many of which were interconnected through canals. The small neighbourhood lakes, which once pockmarked the city, have mostly disappeared and been diverted for development. The heritage lakes of the city, such as the Ulsoor Lake, continue to garner public attention and, in turn, attract resources for maintenance and betterment, leaving behind the smaller neighbourhood lakes.

One such small neighbourhood lake, the Venkateshpura lake, located in Jakkur, has a water spread area of approximately 8 acres and is lined by rocky outcrops on one side. The Great Trigonometrical Survey (GTS) tower, built in the early 1800s, sits atop the rocky outcrop. Despite being a picturesque lake with historic significance, it has witnessed a steady decline in water quality over the years. Apartment complexes and other buildings in the immediate vicinity discharged sewage into the lake; the decline in water quality led to the growth of invasive species such as Pistia sp., commonly known as water cabbage or water ferns, on the surface of the water.