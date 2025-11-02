Menu
Bengaluru: Relief for commuters as Yellow Line frequency improves

Starting November 1, metro train services on the Yellow Line are running every 15 minutes during rush hour — from 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 21:31 IST
