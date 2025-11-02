Bengaluru: Relief for commuters as Yellow Line frequency improves

<p>Bengaluru: The improved frequency of trains on Namma Metro's Yellow Line has brought relief to regular commuters on the line.</p>.<p>Starting November 1, metro train services on the Yellow Line are running every 15 minutes during rush hour — from 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm. The change in frequency has been attributed to the induction of the fifth train set on Saturday.</p>.Namma Metro Yellow Line trains to run every 15 minutes during rush hour from November 1.<p>"Even if it is a mere few-minutes difference, the reduced wait time is a welcome change. So far, if you missed the train even by a minute, it had become a big nuisance, as the next train would come in only about 20 minutes. I've been avoiding the metro unless necessary because of this. But now I plan to use it more often," said Srinishi, a Banashankari resident and regular commuter.</p>.<p>On Saturday, up till 7 pm, the Yellow Line saw a ridership of about 27,500. "The ridership was low due to the Kannada Rajyotsava. We're hoping to see a big jump in the ridership on Monday. So far, the Yellow Line has been consistently crossing 1 lakh ridership every day," a senior BMRCL official told DH.</p>.<p>The 19.5-km metro line runs between RV Road and Bommasandra.</p>