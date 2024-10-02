Demand for garba-dandiya outfits doubled since last year, say Bengaluru shopkeepers

<p>The rental demand for traditional garba and dandiya outfits has doubled since last year, shopkeepers told <em>Metrolife</em>. They attribute the spike to the rising popularity of garba-dandiya nights among youngsters.</p>.<p>The nine-day festival of Navratri will kick off on October 3 and garba-dandiya dance events will follow shortly after.</p>.<p>While garba-dandiya is traditionally performed among Gujarati and Rajasthani communities, thanks to social media, the folk dance has become popular with people from other states too.</p>.Maharashtra govt bars garba, dandiya this Navratri.<p>“Navratri has become a cultural melting pot. People from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh are also renting these outfits,” said an owner of a boutique on Church Street.The rental cost of basic outfits for both women (ghaghra-choli) and men (kediya-dhoti) starts from Rs 250 per day. The cost of heavily embellished outfits can go up to Rs 1,400. These rental shops feature a variety of outfits — from cotton textiles featuring simple mirror work to silk attire with intricate embroidered designs and kundan and zardozi work.</p>.<p>“We mostly get orders from women in their mid-20s,” said Meena Sharma, a boutique owner in Ashok Nagar. She said the heavier sets got hired a month in advance, by women who want to participate in dance competitions at the venue. “Particularly by those who are going to Jayamahal Palace,” she remarks about the popular venue.</p>.<p>Most customers visit the garba-dandiya venue one time and hence, rent only one set. However, a quarter of their customers order nine different sets for nine days, the two shop owners said.</p>.<p>A manager of a clothing store in Cubbonpete said that this season, they have been renting out nearly 200 sets a day. More venues, including apartment complexes, are hosting garba-dandiya nights when compared to previous years, he said about the surge in demand.</p>