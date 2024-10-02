Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Demand for garba-dandiya outfits doubled since last year, say Bengaluru shopkeepers

While garba-dandiya is traditionally performed among Gujarati and Rajasthani communities, thanks to social media, the folk dance has become popular with people from other states too.
Mary Chacko
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 03:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 03:04 IST
Bengaluru newsMetrolifeGarbagarba-dandiyaDandiya

Follow us on :

Follow Us