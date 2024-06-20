Renukaswamy murder case: Police custody of Darshan, 3 others extended by two days

The custody of the four was extended after the prosecutor sought it for further investigation. The prosecutor also argued that some suspects were not cooperating with the probe. After hearing the arguments, the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) issued the order.

While Darshan and the four were escorted back to Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, arrangements were being made to move others to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison Complex.