Renukaswamy murder case: Police custody of Darshan, 3 others extended by two days

Bengaluru: The police custody of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and three others — Dhanraj, Vinay and Pradosh — was extended by two days on Thursday, while the other arrested suspects in the alleged murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, including Pavithra Gowda, were remanded to judicial custody.
The custody of the four was extended after the prosecutor sought it for further investigation. The prosecutor also argued that some suspects were not cooperating with the probe. After hearing the arguments, the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) issued the order.
While Darshan and the four were escorted back to Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, arrangements were being made to move others to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison Complex.
Published 20 June 2024, 12:35 IST