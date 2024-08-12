Resident doctors of KARD begin indefinite protest demanding hike in stipends

Bengaluru: Resident doctors from the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) began their indefinite protest demanding a hike in their stipends at Freedom Park on Monday.

Resident doctors in government medical colleges across the state have suspended and are boycotting non-emergency services such as OPDs, sources from KARD noted that the association has decided that if there is no response from the medical education department within the next three to four days, they will consider withholding emergency services as well.

“We have not received any response from the medical education department. The minister has told us he is aware of the issue but nothing concrete has come out of it. The protest will continue indefinitely until our demands are met,” said Dr Sirish Shivaramaiah, president, KARD.

The protesting doctors lit candles and observed a few minutes of silence expressing condolences in light of the sexual assault and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Sources from the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) noted that classes for resident doctors were cancelled and senior doctors were redirected to the OPDs that were boycotted by the resident doctors.

Candle protest march

On Tuesday, the Karnataka branch of the Indian Medical Association is organising a candle and a protest march across its 180 branches in the state to condemn the rape-murder of the trainee doctor and show solidarity and support to her family. In Bengaluru, the protest will happen outside the IMA Bengaluru branch office in Chamrajpet at 6.30 pm.

The IMA demands an impartial and thorough investigation of the case and punishment for the accused, a detailed enquiry into the “conditions enabling the crime”, and urgent steps to improve the safety of doctors, especially women in the workplace.



NIMHANS protest

Resident doctors of Nimhans staged a protest demanding safety and protection for all doctors across the country following the sexual assault and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in a medical college hospital in Kolkata.