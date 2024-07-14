Restoration of Vrishabhavathi river: Karnataka High Court imposes Rs 5,000 cost on BBMP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for its failure to submit an action-taken report related to a PIL seeking the restoration and rejuvenation of the Vrishabhavathi river.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind stated that the cost is payable to the Karnataka High Court Legal Services Committee within 15 days.
The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Geetha Misra, a Bengaluru-based advocate, in 2020. The petitioner has requested directions for the removal of encroachments along the river and for keeping it clean.
The bench noted that as far back as December 15, 2023, the BBMP was instructed to submit the report in terms of an earlier order dated July 28, 2022. The order was not complied with even after seven months. At the hearing, the counsel representing the BBMP requested additional time.
“The BBMP has responded to the court proceedings in a lethargic way. No time can be granted except by imposing costs,” the bench said while posting the matter to July 19, 2024 for submitting the report.
