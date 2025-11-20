<p>Mumbai:<strong> </strong>India’s financial capital of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mumbai">Mumbai</a> will play host to the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2025 which will bring together leading industrialists, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and global investors from across the world to deliberate on strategies for inclusive growth, enterprise promotion, and wealth creation rooted in Hindu civilizational values.</p><p>The two-day meet will be held on December 19–20 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.</p>.Hindu civilization never imposed itself on others: Yogi Adityanath at World Hindu Economic Forum in Mumbai.<p>Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nitin%20gadkari"> Nitin Gadkari</a>, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=piyush%20goyal">Piyush Goyal</a>, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO of Paytm, are among the confirmed speakers for the 2025 edition of the event.</p><p>Last year, WHEF was graced by four Chief Ministers — Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), and Dr Pramod Sawant (Goa).</p><p>This year invitations have been extended to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, and Odisha, along with several prominent business leaders from India to participate in discussions focused on strengthening the nation’s entrepreneurial and economic ecosystem.</p><p>This year’s Mumbai forum follows the recently concluded WHEF 2025 Adelaide conference in Australia, held under the theme <em>Empowering Growth: Prosperity, Innovation and Sustainability.</em> </p><p>The Adelaide forum witnessed active participation from prominent Australian leaders, including Joe Szakacs, Minister for Trade and Investment; Zoe Bettison, Minister for Tourism and Multicultural Affairs; and Senator Andrew McLachlan—reflecting WHEF’s expanding global footprint and the strengthening partnership between Bharat and the Hindu diaspora in Australia.</p><p>Speaking about the forthcoming event, Swami Vigyananand, initiator of the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF), said, “Our economy is our strength. Through WHEF, we aim to channel the collective talent, knowledge, and enterprise of Hindus globally to create and share surplus wealth, ensuring prosperity for all. As the world’s economic balance shifts, this is the time for Bharat to lead through innovation, ethical enterprise, and self-reliance.”</p><p>Rajesh Sharma, Chairman, Organizing Committee of WHEF 2025 and MD & CEO, Capri Global Capital Ltd., added, “The World Hindu Economic Forum has become a global platform that celebrates enterprise and values-driven growth. WHEF 2025 will spotlight how innovation, ethics, and collaboration can redefine Bharat’s role in the global economy. Our aim is to connect ideas with capital, tradition with technology, and local entrepreneurship with global opportunity.”</p><p>The two-day forum will open on December 19 with an exclusive session for large corporates, followed by the MSME and Entrepreneurial Session on December 20. Highlights will include WHEF Launchpad presentations, policy discussions, and extensive networking opportunities. The forum is expected to host over 400 delegates representing sectors such as technology, clean energy, manufacturing, and social innovation.</p><p>Founded in 2012, the World Hindu Economic Forum has successfully conducted Economic Forums in Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Bangkok, Chicago, and Adelaide.</p>