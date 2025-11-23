<p>As the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) takes over governance of the city, DH speaks to B S Patil, former chief secretary and head of the committee that drafted the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, about how it is being implemented and the future work by the committee.</p>.<p><strong>Excerpts:</strong></p>.<p><strong>Now that the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act has been approved and is in force, what is the feedback you have received and how is it working on ground?</strong></p>.<p>There is very positive feedback both from the citizens as well as from the officials on the new governance model which has come into effect recently. We are very confident that the Government, which has brought the new Act into force after extensive deliberation, is bound to be efficient and citizen-friendly.</p>.<p><strong>Have you been consulted about adding new areas to GBA limits? What work is going on with the committee?</strong></p>.<p>Yes. The Government has directed us to submit a detailed report after extensive consultation with the people’s representatives and other local authorities on the potential areas adjacent to the Greater Bengaluru Area which can be further included in GBA. The Committee has just received the direction, and we have started working on it.</p>.<p><strong>There have been multiple petitions filed in the High Court challenging GBA. How do you defend GBA?</strong></p>.<p>The matter is sub judice. Hence, no comments.</p>.<p><strong>The current law provides much scope for the MLAs — they are in the GBA, corporations and chair an assembly constituency-level coordination committee. There are concerns that this will snatch powers away from councillors?</strong></p>.<p>No. The MLAs in the GBA will only be chairing their constituency-level coordination of municipal activities that are being proposed and implemented in their respective constituencies. The MLA is responsible for the welfare of his constituency and, therefore, must have a role in overseeing the various development projects that are being proposed and implemented in his area. He is not taking over the decision-making authority of the Municipal Corporation.</p>.Bengaluru: Kannada activists push bilingual policy, local jobs.<p><strong>The draft Bill submitted by your committee provided for a formula-driven allocation of funds from the state to the corporations. But this has been removed in the law. With corporations having wide revenue disparities, how do you ensure parity among the corporations?</strong></p>.<p>The Government has taken care to ensure that each corporation has sufficient revenue to meet its administrative expenses as well as development costs. The GBA will be monitoring the finances of every corporation and, wherever required, will be in a position to recommend to the Government the release of additional grants to such corporations where there is a need. But in our thinking, such a situation may not arise, as sufficient care is taken to ensure equitable financial independence.</p>.<p><strong>What is your opinion on the ward delimitation process that was carried out after the Act came into existence? Even now, in a few wards, the population is above 40,000. Would smaller wards have reduced entry barriers in elections and probably encouraged new urban politics?</strong></p>.<p>The work of ward delimitation is a statutory responsibility, and the Delimitation Commission’s role is independent. Any recommendation by the Delimitation Commission would have taken into consideration the public consultation and opinions of people’s representatives. However, it may be noted that against the erstwhile 198 wards, the number of wards suggested now is 369, which is almost more than one and a half times the existing number and has certainly reduced the population of each ward and made it more effectively manageable. However, as we move along, the government can, where necessary, increase the number of wards in future if needed for better administrative reasons.</p>