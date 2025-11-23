Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Restructuring committee studying new areas to be added to GBA limits: B S Patil

DH speaks to B S Patil, former chief secretary and head of the committee that drafted the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, about how it is being implemented and the future work by the committee.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 20:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 20:49 IST
Bengaluru newsGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us