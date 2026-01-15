Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Revenue department, BDA reclaimed over 400 acres in six months

This is, however, minuscule as the total extent of encroached revenue land in Bengaluru Urban district alone was 16,478 acres, as per data tabled in the Karnataka Legislative Council in July 2023.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 21:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 21:51 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBDArevenue department

Follow us on :

Follow Us