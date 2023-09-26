Home
Road accident victim dies after 4 days

A day after the accident, the deceased had complained of a headache and received treatment at the ESI Hospital in Rajajinagar.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 23:01 IST

A 24-year-old man succumbed to injuries he sustained during a road accident near Seshadripuram recently, police said. According to police, the accident occurred on September 21, at 9.30 pm, under the High Grounds traffic police station jurisdiction. 

Police said the deceased, Raj Kiran, was riding his scooter under the influence of alcohol. He didn't wear a helmet, and was speeding and riding recklessly. The scooter skidded, and he fell near the Shree Venkateshwara arch near RMS Junction, police said. 

On September 22, around 5 am, Kiran complained of a headache and received treatment at the ESI Hospital in Rajajinagar. He was later admitted to New Varalakshmi Hospital for further treatment. On the same day, he was moved to Appollo Hospital, where he died, police said. 

(Published 25 September 2023, 23:01 IST)
