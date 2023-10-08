Road closures: Plan your commute in Bengaluru today

In view of the 62nd Open National Athletics Championships’ marathon event, Bengaluru Traffic Police has closed the Kasthurba Road, MG Road, Mallya Road, Dr B R Ambedkar Road, and Queens Road for traffic movement until 11 am on Sunday.
Alternatively, road users coming from Halasuru towards the city market can take a left at Mayo Hall towards Garuda Mall and reach Richmond Circle via the Commissariat Road to continue further. Those moving from the city market towards Halasuru should go through the Devanga Hostel Road, Richmond Circle, Residency Road and Mayo Hall.
Vehicles moving towards Shivajinagar from Adugodi must take a left turn at the Ashoknagar signal light and go via Richmond Circle, Mysore Bank Circle, and KR Circle to move further. From K H Road, vehicles must take Richmond Road, Hudson Circle, and KR Circle.
To go towards the international airport, vehicles from Adugodi can take Richmond Road, KG Road and move via Palace Road.
From Shivajinagar towards the city market, vehicles must go via Queens Road, CTO, Cubbon Road, Manipal Centre, Webbs Junction and take a left at Mayo Hall junction towards Garuda Mall to continue further.
From Majestic towards Hosur Road, vehicles should go via Hudson Circle, Subbaiah Circle, Lalbagh to continue further.