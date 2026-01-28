<p>Bengaluru: Commercial Street Police in east Bengaluru have arrested a 25-year-old for harassing and abusing a car driver, in a case of road rage, officials said on Wednesday. </p><p>The arrested is Syed Sameer, a resident of Yarab Nagar in Banashankari. Sameer worked menial jobs, the police said. </p><p>According to the police, on January 26, at around 1.30 pm, near Halasuru Road Cross, Sameer, on his two-wheeler, jumped the signal and rode close to the car driven by Praveen MN, 43, from Halasuru. </p><p>When Praveen told him to ride carefully, Sameer responded rudely that it is “my vehicle, my road, I will drive as I please”. </p>.'My bike, my rules, my road, my wish': Bengaluru biker 'threatens' car driver, attempts to hit him in viral road rage video.<p>When Praveen told him to repeat the same thing before the police, Sameer allegedly said: “Who police? Why should I come? Who are you to ask?”</p><p>When Praveen drove away, Sameer allegedly followed him and waylaid his car near Manipal Centre and began abusing him. “He hit me with his hands and threatened me,” </p><p>Praveen was quoted as saying in the FIR. </p><p>The video of the exchange captured by Praveen went viral on social media. Police subsequently arrested Sameer, who apologised for his actions in a video released later.</p>