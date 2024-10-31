Road rage: Two held for assaulting BMTC driver, conductor in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Two men were arrested by the DJ Halli police on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver and conductor last week in a road rage incident.</p>.<p>The suspects, identified as Karthik and Kiran, are both in their 20s, the police reported.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at 5.25 pm on October 26, when the Yelahanka-Shivajinagar bus (290E/26) was stopped at the Canara Bank bus stop, BMTC sources said.</p>.Two-wheeler rider dies after coming under BMTC bus in Bengaluru.<p>The FIR, citing driver Gagan MV, states that the suspects forced their way into the bus through the front door and began hurling abuses and punches at him.</p>.<p>When conductor Shivakumar attempted to intervene, he was reportedly dragged out of the bus, assaulted and verbally abused in full public view. The complaint indicates he sustained blows to the face, neck, and waist.</p>.<p>CCTV footage shared by the BMTC captured the assault, showing the two men attacking Shivakumar, causing him to fall onto the busy road. The bus crew received medical treatment at Bowring Hospital following the incident.</p>