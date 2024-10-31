Home
Road rage: Two held for assaulting BMTC driver, conductor in Bengaluru

The incident occurred at 5.25 pm on October 26, when the Yelahanka-Shivajinagar bus (290E/26) was stopped at the Canara Bank bus stop, BMTC sources said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 22:29 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 22:29 IST
