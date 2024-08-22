Rotary Midtown donates science kits to Bengaluru government school students

The ‘lab-in-classroom initiative’ has been designed with the aim of developing competencies, enhancing learning outcomes, and equipping students with 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration. The kits are focused on students at the sixth to eighth grade. “We have created workbooks and a software application for ease of access to teaching material. We’ve worked on it for the past four to five years” said Praveen Subramanyam, CEO of Scikraft.