Rotary Midtown donates science kits to Bengaluru government school students

Bengaluru: Students at the Government High School at Begur were elated to receive science kits organised by Rotary Bangalore Midtown. The kits are meant to give children a hands-on learning experience by bringing the lab into the classroom.
The ‘lab-in-classroom initiative’ has been designed with the aim of developing competencies, enhancing learning outcomes, and equipping students with 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration. The kits are focused on students at the sixth to eighth grade. “We have created workbooks and a software application for ease of access to teaching material. We’ve worked on it for the past four to five years” said Praveen Subramanyam, CEO of Scikraft.
Palini Loganathan, President of Rotary Bangalore Midtown told DH, “We want to introduce government schools to experiential, hands-on, and pedagogy-based science education. Scikraft Education And Engineering Design has supplied the kits along with integrated training for teachers so that it can reach kids at a foundational level. This is a diversity, equity and inclusive effort as the same kits that are supplied to international schools are being supplied to the kids here.”
F R Singhvi, Managing Director, Sansera Group and Senior Rotarian urged the students to make use of the opportunity. He said, “If this program works, we want to expand it to multiple government schools.”
Block Education Officer, R N Shashikala also spoke on the occasion.
Published 21 August 2024, 23:34 IST