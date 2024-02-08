Row in BWSSB over promotion of typist, water inspector as junior engineers

Bengaluru: Flouting its own cadre and recruitment (C&R) Rules, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has promoted a typist and a water inspector as in-charge junior engineers.
The order comes just five months after a similar order from the BWSSB to promote seven non-technical staff to technical posts, which it withdrew after widespread criticism.
On Monday, new BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar posted Nalinakshi and Vishwanath MS as in-charge junior engineers. The duo, respectively, works as senior typist and water inspector with the board.
Rules stipulate that non-technical staff cannot be posted to technical positions, which require signing the measurement book, and evaluating the quality and quantity of works executed.
Manohar clarified to DH that they have not been promoted, but were merely posted as in-charge staff, given their education in engineering. He also pointed to provisions in the C&R rules to support differently abled individuals. “We have followed the rules,” he reiterated.
Order illegal: BWSSB sources
BWSSB sources said the order is illegal.
"A similar order was issued last year, in which Nalinakshi was among seven non-technical staff, including a driver, who were promoted. But the order was withdrawn after criticism. If the promotion was legal, why was the order withdrawn?” social activist Marilingagowda Mali Patil asked.