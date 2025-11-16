<p>Bengaluru: Hennur police on Friday arrested a 39-year-old habitual offender for brutally attacking a cab driver and fleeing with his taxi in Hegde Nagar. </p>.<p>The arrested is Mansoor Dhoon, a resident of Queen’s Road. He was tracked down based on technical evidence. </p>.<p>A senior police officer said that on Thursday night, Mansoor had hired a cab from Mysuru and offered the driver Pradeep V K, Rs 3,500 for the trip. After reaching Shivajinagar, he asked the driver to proceed to Hegde Nagar, claiming he needed to collect money from his sister.</p>.Karnataka cyber Cell busts fake Microsoft support racket in Whitefield raid, 23 arrested.<p class="bodytext">Around 11.30 pm, after reaching an isolated spot Mansoor allegedly attacked Pradeep with a knife brutally and snatched his mobile phone, before fleeing in the cab. The injured Pradeep managed to seek help from passersby and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Soon after recovering he filed a case and police tracked down Mansoor, a habitual offender with a history of drug peddling. Cases had been booked against him in nine police stations across the city.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The police recovered the cab which was abandoned near Victoria Hospital. </p>