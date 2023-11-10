Rowdy-sheeter hacked to death in Puttenahalli

Bengaluru: A rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death by four bike-borne assailants in southern Bengaluru, police officials said on Thursday.
Around 9 pm on Wednesday, the 32-year-old victim, Sahadev, was having tea at a shop under the Puttenahalli police station limits when the four assailants approached him. Sahadev was hit with a wooden log and attacked with machetes, a police officer said.
“We have arrested the assailants,” the officer said, adding that details could not be revealed as investigations are on. A murder case was registered at the Puttenahalli police station.
Sahadev, a resident of Puttenahalli, had a murder case registered against him nine years ago, the officer said.