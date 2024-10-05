Home
Royal Challengers Bengaluru hands over two fully restored lakes to local community

From here on, the local community will maintain the lakes for water security and combat the risk of water crisis in the surrounding regions.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 10:23 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 10:23 IST
