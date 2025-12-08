Rs 1,052 crore debris deal: BSWML bets on single agency despite enforcement worries

<p>For the first time, Karnataka has handed a private player a Rs 1,052-crore contract to collect and transport Bengaluru’s construction debris, an ambitious attempt to tackle a problem that clogs drains, blocks footpaths, and fuels dust pollution across the city.</p>.<p>While promising on paper, the plan has raised doubts about whether a single agency can manage the city’s entire debris load, which requires significant manpower and machinery.</p>.GBA begins asphalting 5 km stretch of Sarjapur Road .<p>According to a government order dated October 9, city-based Chaitra Civil Ventures LLP has received administrative approval to transport 1,750 metric tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste per day to processing plants at Kannur and Chikkajala for the next 15 years.</p>.<p>The firm emerged as the sole bidder after the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) disqualified a competing company amid limited participation. The BSWML will pay an average of Rs 765 per tonne, amounting to roughly Rs 70 crore annually.</p>.<p>The BSWML had floated seven tenders to handle the city’s C&D waste under the Waste Management Rules, 2016. In six packages, Chaitra Civil Ventures LLP was the lone bidder, even though debris transport does not require specialised expertise, unlike debris processing.</p>.<p>About four months later, the state cabinet cleared three tenders — totalling 1,750 tonnes per day — and the order was issued in October. The remaining three tenders, which include debris processing, have been put on hold.</p>.<p>In May, <span class="italic">DH</span> had reported on the proposal under the headline, <span class="italic">'One firm, five contracts in Bengaluru: Questions over Rs 2.2K-crore waste deal'.</span></p>.<p>Some officials said the initiative could finally address the long-neglected issue of debris disposal.</p>.<p>“We were clearing debris on an ad hoc basis. The new system has been created to ensure continuity, free up public spaces, improve aesthetics, and curb pollution,” one official said, confirming that the government has cleared three tenders, but the BSWML has not yet issued the work order.</p>.<p>A solid waste management expert suggested that the BSWML should have empanelled multiple private operators owning tractors and tippers, with fees for transport fixed based on distance. He added that the BSWML should strengthen enforcement, imposing heavy penalties on waste producers and illegal dumping.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Approved packages</strong></span></p>.<p><span class="bold">Kannur (750 TPD)</span><br />Rs 760.50/tonne; Contract value: Rs 449.24 cr</p>.<p><span class="bold">Chikkajala (500 TPD)</span><br />Rs 770.09/tonne; Contract value: Rs 303.26 cr</p>.<p><span class="bold">Chikkajala Second Unit (500 TPD)</span><br />Rs 760.50/tonne; Contract value: Rs 303.26 cr</p>.<p><span class="bold">With 5% annual escalation, the government’s projected expenditure over 15 years is Rs 1,052 crore. </span></p>