Rs 1,500 breakfast allowance for 700 BWSSB sanitation workers

The scheme, named Annapoorna, will be launched on Monday by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, when the cards will be distributed.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 20:24 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 20:24 IST
