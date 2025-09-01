<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will reimburse 700 sanitation workers Rs 1,500 a month for breakfast through smart cards issued in partnership with Axis Bank.</p>.<p>Workers can use the cards at food outlets of their choice.</p>.BWSSB told to restore dug up roads.<p>The scheme, named Annapoorna, will be launched on Monday by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, when the cards will be distributed.</p>.<p>BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said the initiative is aimed at supporting workers’ daily nutrition. Some workers, however, questioned why the amount is not added directly to their salaries instead of issuing an extra card.</p>