Rs 12 cr meant to rejuvenate Bengaluru's Kaggadasapura lake misappropriated: AAP   

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) spent Rs 12 crore over the last five years to develop Kaggadasapura lake in the CV Raman Nagar assembly constituency.
At a press conference on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged misappropriation of funds meant for the lake's rejuvenation, stating that the waterbody remains in a poor condition.
"Even though the BBMP spent crores of rupees on the lake, there is no visible difference in its condition. We suspect the contractors are using old and fake bills to claim payments. Even the encroachments have not been cleared,” said AAP's General Secretary Mohan Dasari, placing blame on local MLA S Raghu.
According to a response sought under the Right to Information Act, the state government sanctioned Rs 8 crore for the development of lake in 2019-20 and Rs 4 crore in 2023-24. Additionally, the government sanctioned Rs 27 crore for the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP).
Dasari recalled the MLA's promise to desilt the lake within 45 days and complete the development work in six months.
“After visiting the lake, I suspect the waterbody is being used to commit daylight robbery. We will file a complaint with the Lokayukta and the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) to investigate the misuse of public money,” he said.
Published 11 June 2024, 22:07 IST