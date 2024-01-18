Rs 300-cr action plan for solid waste management in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) has come up with a Rs 300-crore action plan to be funded by the state government and the 15th Finance Commission.
Some of the proposed works include bio-mining of the Mandur landfill site (second phase), closing and building a stormwater drain around the Bagalur landfill site, setting up a command control centre for monitoring solid waste management activities and building large waste transfer stations.
The BSWML, which is a solid waste management arm of the BBMP, will spend nearly Rs 100 crore on developing villages around the landfill sites, a move aimed at pacifying villagers who have complained about a foul smell emanating from these sites.
The authorities have set aside Rs 39.95 crore for villages around many waste processing plants in the Yeshwanthpur assembly constituency in the new action plan.
The entity had allocated similar grants last year.
On Wednesday, the BSWML invited bids from private players.
Many noted that both the English and Kannada notifications were poorly
drafted.