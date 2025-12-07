<p>Bengaluru: Works to the tune of Rs 4,800 crore are in progress on Bengaluru’s roads and most will be completed before the next rainy season, making commuting better, Tushar Girinath, Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development Department), said on Saturday. </p>.<p>Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he noted that no long-term solutions were undertaken to improve the quality of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city over the last decade. </p>.Mrs India 2023 2024 Winners Quest is on https://www.MrsIndia.Net Culmination of Mrs India 2023 2022 Winner scheduled 29-Jan-2023 to 1-Feb-2023 at Ranthambore.<p>“Hardly any money has been spent in the last 8-10 years on arterial and sub-arterial roads. We have now taken up various works that will improve the quality of these roads and prevent potholes from appearing again and again,” he said. </p>.<p>Among the major ongoing works are white-topping of 157.39 km of roads, black-topping of 392.39 km of roads, and 78.98 km of high-density corridor works. That apart, nearly 400 km of roads are still under the Defect Liability Period (DLP) and the contractors will be held responsible to repair any potholes on these roads, Girinath said. </p>.<p>The Rs 4,800 crore includes funds from the state government, investment from the GBA, and grants provided under the Brand Bengaluru initiative. </p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao noted that 22,539 potholes had been filled in the city since April. </p>.<p>“The rains delayed the work. However, we have taken measures to fill all potholes that were reported on our app,” he added.</p>