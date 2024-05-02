Rs 46 lakh seized on Hesarghatta Road; EC officials file case

Bengaluru: Even as the election model code of conduct is still in force, the police on Tuesday seized cash amounting to Rs 46 lakh by intercepting a vehicle near AGB Layout on Hesarghatta main road, which comes under the Bangalore Central parliamentary constituency.
The seizure was one among the many cases filed by election officials in Karnataka, where 14 Parliamentary constituencies are scheduled for polling on May 7.
So far, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has seized cash amounting to Rs 96.70 crore and 147 litres of liquor in the state. In total, 2,249 FIRs have been filed with regard to seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies.
On Tuesday, the Income Tax Department also seized 1.69 kg of gold worth Rs 1.09 crore from a Saraswat Bank locker in Chamarajpet in the Bangalore South constituency, a press release stated, without disclosing details.
(Published 01 May 2024, 20:54 IST)