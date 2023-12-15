Rs 75-cr leachate plant to come up in Bengaluru’s largest landfill

Bengaluru: The BBMP has proposed to build a large plant to treat leachate (contaminated water) flowing out from the Mitaganahalli dump yard on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which receives almost half the garbage the IT capital produces every day. The project, estimated to cost Rs 75 crore, also shows all that is wrong in the BBMP’s existing system of dumping unprocessed garbage into large quarry pits as the approach is becoming both financially costly and environmentally hazardous.