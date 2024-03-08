JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

RS nomination coming on Women's Day was a double surprise, says Sudha Murty

The former Chairperson of Infosys Foundation said that she has never sought the position and had 'absolutely no idea' why the government chose to nominate her.
Last Updated 08 March 2024, 09:53 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The announcement of her nomination to the Rajya Sabha was a double surprise as it came on Women's Day, philanthropist and author Sudha Murty said on Friday.

The former Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, the philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Infosys, said that she has never sought the position and had 'absolutely no idea' why the government chose to nominate her.

"It came on Women's Day and that's a double surprise. I am very happy. I am grateful to our Prime Minister," Murty, who is currently on a visit to Thailand, told PTI over phone.

On her role as a member of the Upper House, the wife of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy said, "I have to see what the things are...what I can do. This is a new area to me. So, I have to first sit and study and then I will be able to do it."

She also said that she was pleasantly surprised by the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 March 2024, 09:53 IST)
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaWomen's DaySudha MurtyRajya SabhaInternational Women's DayN R Narayana Murthy

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT