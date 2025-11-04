<p>Bengaluru: A 36-year-old sales executive with a telecom firm was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and her family members over a family dispute in Kadugondanahalli. Police arrested three of the accused soon after the incident came to light. </p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Shakeel, a resident of AMC Road in KG Halli. Shakeel was married to Raziya Sultan for 12 years and the couple had two sons. However, due to marital discord, they had filed for divorce and the case was pending before a family court.</p><p>According to the police, around 4.30 pm on November 2, Shakeel and his father Mohammed Samiuddin visited Raziya’s brother's flat in an apartment behind Bilal Mosque to discuss the divorce settlement. During the discussion, Samiuddin reportedly demanded a final settlement so that his son could move on with his life.</p>.CCB busts ‘0% interest’ gold loan scam in Bengaluru; duo cheated customers of 4 kg gold.<p>The demand allegedly enraged Raziya’s family members, leading to a heated argument. Raziya’s brothers then assaulted Shakeel, hitting him with helmets after he collapsed. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries. Samiuddin subsequently lodged a complaint with the KG Halli police.</p><p>Police have registered a case of murder against Jabiulla Khan (A1), Imran Khan (A2), Raziya Sultan (A3), Fayaz Khan (A4), and Mubeena Taj (A5). The police have arrested Jabiulla, Imran, and Fayaz immediately while efforts are on to trace the remaining accused, a senior police officer said.</p>