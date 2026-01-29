<p>Bengaluru: Actor Mayur Patel was booked by the Halasuru traffic police on Wednesday night for allegedly driving drunk and causing a serial accident near the Command Hospital in Domlur.</p><p>The incident occurred around midnight near the Command Hospital signal on Old Airport Road. According to the Halasuru Traffic Police, Patel was speeding in his Toyota Fortuner when he lost control and rammed into a line of vehicles stationary at the traffic signal.</p><p>The force of the collision damaged at least three vehicles, including two Swift Dzires and a government-registered car.</p>.Bengaluru theft leads to US Embassy complaint; domestic worker held with valuables worth Rs 1 crore.<p>One of the victims, identified as Srinivas, whose car was significantly damaged, filed a formal complaint. "I was waiting at the signal when a massive thud from behind pushed my car into the one in front. It was total chaos," he stated.</p><p>Upon receiving a call from the control room, Hoysala patrolling teams rushed to the spot and detained the actor. Patel was escorted to the police station, where a breathalyser test confirmed that his blood alcohol level was well above the legal limit.</p><p>Further investigation revealed that the actor’s high-end SUV was being driven without valid insurance. The police have since seized the vehicle.</p><p>"A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving and reckless endangerment. The actor was taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway," a senior police officer said.</p><p>Mayur Patel, known for his roles in films like 'Mani,' 'Udees', and 'Gunna", and a former contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada, has been largely away from the limelight in recent years.</p>