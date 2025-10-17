Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru activists call government tunnel project 'ecological and economic disaster', beget #SaveLalBagh campaign

Dr Yellappa Reddy, chairman of the Lalbagh–Cubbon Park Committee, warned the tunnel could “have a significant impact on the ecology".
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 23:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 23:46 IST
Bengaluru newsLal BaghTunnel

Follow us on :

Follow Us