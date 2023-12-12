SC closes monitoring of land acquisition in Shivaram Karanth layout

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the committee headed by Justice A V Chandrashekhar to approach the Karnataka High Court for permission to continue monitoring acquisition of land for creating Dr Shivaram Karanth layout in Bengaluru.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti declined to consider a request by advocate Sanjay M Nuli on the behalf of the committee to retain the matter and continue monitoring it.

The committee's term is ending on December 31, 2023.

The top court also said the question with regard to extension of the committee, formed in terms of the apex court's order in 2018, would be considered by the High Court.

The court also said it has decided to close the monitoring of the matter and instead request the High Court's Chief Justice to form a bench to look into the issues related to the matter.

Karnataka's Advocate General K Shashi Kiran Shetty on behalf of the BDA sought clarification with regard to the order passed by the apex court on January 20, 2022 to allow it to pay higher compensation to landowners for the land acquired for the peripheral ring road since 19 years have passed and they had not been paid the compensation.

The bench said the BDA can approach the High Court if it wanted to pay above the board, with an appropriate application.

"We would be happy if permitted to approach the HC," Shetty said.

The top court had on August 3, 2018 directed for acquisition of the entire extent of land of 3526 acres in Bengaluru north for the layout.