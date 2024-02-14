Scammers, slow websites plague HSRP installation

Bengaluru: As the deadline nears, vehicle owners scrambling to get their HSRP (High Security Registration Plate) installed are falling prey to scams. Many have lost money to fake websites like hsrpplate.live. After citizens were alerted to the scam, this particular website has been made defunct.
Currently, there are two authorised websites through which one can get their HSRP done in Karnataka — bookmyhsrp.com, and siam.in.
On opening the website, one is required to fill in basic details such as the registration number, chassis number and engine number. After feeding in this information, select the location of the authorised dealer convenient for you, date and time slot for the installation. Then, one can proceed to make the payment. You will also be notified on your mobile phone when the number plate is ready for installation. Some dealers also offer doorstep installation services.
While the procedure seems simple enough, it is far from smooth. Mani Gandan, who works as a manager at a fibre glass factory, has got the new plate installed for multiple cars and bikes. He shares that the websites are slow and often show an error message. “I had to try multiple times to book the appointment. I realised that it is best to try before 10 am,” he says.
A 29-year-old media professional faced similar issues. “I wanted to book a slot for my bike and my father’s car. But after trying multiple times, I gave up,” she shares. Such issues have resulted in a paltry number of installations. It has been reported that out of 2 crore vehicles in the state, only 10 lakh have been fitted with the new number plates.
Though the extended deadline is February 17, there is speculation that the date may be extended again. The fine for non-compliance is Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.
What is an HSRP?
A High Security Registration Plate will bear the registration number of the vehicle, a chromium-based hologram and unique identification number. These features make it harder for criminals to tamper with the plate and easier for authorities to track it. A
snap lock ensures the plate cannot be removed or reused, and a retro reflective sheet makes the plate visible in the dark. HSRP includes front and rear plates and a sticker (for cars)