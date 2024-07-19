School bus crashes into scooter, call centre employee killed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A school bus crashed into a two-wheeler in HSR Layout, Southeast Bengaluru, on Thursday morning, killing a call centre employee.
The HSR Layout traffic police identified the victim as 23-year-old Darshan Ramesh, a resident of Kanakapura. They said that he was heading to his office in Devarabeesanahalli on his scooter when the collision occurred at the 15th Cross Junction around 7.20 am. Ramesh sustained injuries to his head and face, and was declared dead in a hospital nearby.
The school bus was on its way to pick up students and was empty at the time of the crash. Police have filed a case against the bus driver, Harsha, 28, a native of Chikkamagaluru.
Around 12.45 pm, a goods vehicle transporting 40 goats from Vijayapura to Salem, Tamil Nadu, toppled sideways after the driver lost control of the vehicle on NICE Road within the Kengeri traffic police station limits.
The crash resulted in the deaths of at least 18 goats and left the driver, Shivanand Gaikwad, a resident of Vijayapura, with a broken left arm.
Published 18 July 2024, 22:56 IST