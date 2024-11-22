Schoolteacher booked for 'groping' students in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A schoolteacher in Attibele, South Bengaluru, has been booked under the Pocso Act for "inappropriately touching" students, police sources said. </p>.<p>The suspect, Manjunath, has been booked under Section 8 of the Pocso Act, which deals with exploitation of children by people in positions of authority or trust. An FIR has been filed at the Attibele police station. </p>.<p>A police officer privy to the investigation said there were multiple victims and that a probe had been launched. </p>