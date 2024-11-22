Home
Schoolteacher booked for 'groping' students in Bengaluru

The suspect, Manjunath, has been booked under Section 8 of the Pocso Act, which deals with exploitation of children by people in positions of authority or trust.
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 20:15 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 20:15 IST
