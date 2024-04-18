Security guard held for watching child porn

Bengaluru: A 32-year-old security guard has been arrested for downloading, watching, and sharing child pornography, police said.
The Bengaluru East CEN police on Tuesday arrested Noor Islam Chowdary, who is from Assam, and resides near Haines Road. The arrest came after the East CEN police received a tip-off from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Police confiscated a mobile phone from Chowdary, which is alleged to have been used for downloading the videos.
The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, receives reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which monitors online activities related to child pornography. This information is then passed on to the respective states where the suspicious activity was detected via the cyber tip-line. One such tip-off led to Chowdary's arrest.
(Published 17 April 2024, 23:00 IST)