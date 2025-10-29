<p>Bengaluru: Security operations company Arctic Wolf on Wednesday announced the expansion of its India Global Capability Center (GCC) with the inauguration of a new 29,000 sq. ft. office in Bengaluru.<br><br>Following the launch of its first GCC in Bengaluru in October 2024, Arctic Wolf has scaled its India team from 75 to over 300 employees.<br><br>Arctic Wolf said the new office space is designed for collaboration and innovation and includes an advanced R&D lab focused on AI engineering. The facility can accommodate up to 500 people. The company has over 10,000 customers globally.<br><br>“Our rapid growth in India underscores the strength of the local talent ecosystem,” said Lisa Tetrault, Senior Vice President, Security Services. “The opening of our new Bengaluru office marks a significant milestone in our mission to drive world class cybersecurity innovation from India. This R&D hub will be instrumental in developing cutting-edge solutions that empower organisations globally to end cyber risk," she added.<br><br>Jeff Green, Chief Development Officer said the company's focus is on strengthening teams and enhancing its platform capabilities.<br><br>The new office will be home to Arctic Wolf’s R&D teams with an increased focus on AI enabled innovation and engineering excellence.</p>