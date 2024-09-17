Seminar to explore post-globalisation Kannada literature  

Bengaluru: The Kannada Sangha of Christ University is set to host a seminar, titled '21st Century Kannada Literature: Concepts, Environment, and Achievements' on Wednesday and Thursday at the university's central campus on Hosur Road.
The event will focus on key transitions in the Kannada literary landscape in the 21st century.
Panel discussions will explore themes such as poetry, novels, short stories, literary criticism and theatre, all in the context of post-globalisation Kannada literature.
In a press statement, the Kannada Sangha announced that discussions will cover the relationship between traditional and contemporary Kannada literature, stylistics, cross-cultural writing experiences, Dalit and women’s literature, challenges in the publishing industry, and the development of new literary concepts in Kannada.
Prominent scholars and critics, including Rajendra Chenni, HS Raghavendra Rao, Purushottama Bilimale, poet Lalitha Siddhabasavaiah, academic and cultural critic K Satyanarayana, and writer Rajappa Dalavai, are expected to participate. The seminar is open to the public, with free entry.
Published 17 September 2024, 04:10 IST