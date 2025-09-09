<p>Bengaluru: The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens will host cultural and sports competitions to mark World Senior Citizens Day on September 16 at Sambhrama Auditorium, Hosur Road.</p>.<p>Events will include musical chairs, brisk walk and bucket toss, open to men and women aged 60 years and above.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>Registrations close on September 12. Interested participants can register by 5.30 pm on the same day at the office of the District Disabled Welfare Officer, Reformatory Institutions Complex, Hosur Road.</p>.<p>For details, contact 080-29752324.</p>