Serial crash on Electronics City flyover brings traffic to standstill

<p>A serial crash among three cars on the Electronics City flyover in southern Bengaluru brought traffic towards Electronics City to a standstill on Thursday evening. </p>.<p>The police noted that the crash occurred around 7 pm near Singasandra. No major injuries were reported. However, vehicle and debris clearing efforts went on until past 8 pm, and outbound traffic was severely affected. </p>.<p>Traffic slowdown was observed all the way from the Madiwala Sri Ayyappa Swamy Temple, attributed both to the crash and the regular evening peak-hour traffic flow. </p>