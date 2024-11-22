Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Serial crash on Electronics City flyover brings traffic to standstill

The police noted that the crash occurred around 7 pm near Singasandra. No major injuries were reported.
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 20:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 20:04 IST
Bengaluru newsElectronic city

Follow us on :

Follow Us