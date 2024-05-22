Seven arrested for mobile theft; goods worth Rs 28 lakh recovered

Bengaluru: In separate cases, the Bengaluru police arrested seven people who stole mobile phones, officials said on Tuesday.
In the first instance, the police arrested Naganuri Kumar, 23, and Parashuram, 21, both from Andhra Pradesh. The investigators said the duo used to steal phones from people travelling on buses by diverting their attention.
Following their arrest, the police recovered 176 mobile phones worth an estimated Rs 22.40 lakh and also impounded a Toyota Etios car. They said the arrest led to the solving of three cases in the Upparpet police station in western Bengaluru.
In the second case, the Chandra Layout police arrested Mohammed Farooq, 36, Syed Parvez, 25, Rehman KT, 31, Syed Zameer, 26, and Syed Hasheem, 46. They are all residents of Bengaluru.
According to the police, on April 24, a complainant alleged that his Apple iPhone 14 Pro was snatched. The police used the 'Find My Device' app and zeroed in on Rehman and found the motherboard of the stolen iPhone at his mobile store. He then gave up the names of the others, who were later arrested.
The police recovered 32 mobile phones worth an estimated Rs 6.31 lakh from them. With their arrest, the police also solved three cases registered at the Chandra Layout station.
Published 21 May 2024, 20:11 IST