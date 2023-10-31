Showers likely in city till Wednesday

Bengaluru: Several parts of the city experienced scattered rains on Monday, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recording 4 mm of rains as of 6 pm.
Even as some areas experienced a rainy Monday morning, places like Banaswadi, Basavanagudi, Mathikere, Varthur, Rajajinagar, Vidyaranyapura, and Whitefield received light showers towards the evening.
City traffic police reported waterlogging at Veeranapalya, towards Manyata Tech Park, the Panathur railway bridge underpass and near the Queen's statue near Cubbon Park.
On Monday evening, the IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky over the city for the next 12 hours. “Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely towards evening or night,” the weather agency said.
IMD also said that light to moderate rain was likely in some parts of the city till Wednesday morning.