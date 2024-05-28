Single Bengaluru traffic police station records 1.02 lakh violations

Bengaluru: A traffic police station in the city has recorded 1.02 lakh violations this year, using the hand-held FTVR machine.
Besides CCTV cameras, the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and the Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras installed under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) systems in the city, the traffic police are also armed with hand-held Field Traffic Violation Report (FTVR) devices that enable them to record speeding, footpath parking and wrong-side driving, among other traffic violations.
Until May 2024, the Sadashivanagar traffic police station has recorded a total of 1,02,123 traffic violations. The FTVR makes up for the lack of personnel and cameras across every road in the city, enabling the traffic police to capture more traffic violations from the ground, especially in areas where ITMS cameras are not installed.
Published 27 May 2024, 21:57 IST