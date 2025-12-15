Menu
Sishu Griha Senior School team wins Prajavani quiz competition in Bengaluru

Over 150 teams from educational institutions across Bengaluru city and its surrounding districts participated in the competition.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 18:21 IST
A mix of surprise and happiness when Trivikram and Vishnu win the tie breaker round in Prajavani quiz competition.

Credit: PV Photo

