<p>Bengaluru: The team representing Sishu Griha Senior School in Indiranagar won the Prajavani Quiz Competition via a tie-breaker and emerged as the Bengaluru Zonal champion, despite them and National Public School (NPS), Koramangala, scoring equal points. </p><p>The quiz competition was held on Monday at the RV Auditorium in Jayanagar. In the competition of five rounds, the NPS Koramangala team had scored nil in the first two rounds but bounced back in the last two rounds and jumped to first place. However, luck didn't favour them in the tie-breaker. </p><p>Despite both teams pressing the buzzer almost simultaneously, Sishu Griha Senior School team's buzzer lit up a fraction of a second earlier, putting the ball on their court and letting them answer. They answered correctly to win the tiebreaker and the championship. </p><p>Trivikram Keshavan and Vishnu Shri Uruganesh represented Sishu Griha Senior School, while Vihan Maheshwari and Ishan Kale represented the NPS Koramangala. </p><p>Over 150 teams from educational institutions across Bengaluru city and its surrounding districts participated in the competition. Twenty questions were asked in the preliminary round that led to the selection of six teams. </p><p><strong>Rounds</strong> </p><p>'Orchid Choice' was the first round, featuring one question for each team. A right answer earned them 15 points. If a team that was questioned didn't answer, the opportunity was passed to the team pressing the buzzer first. If unanswered, the remaining teams got a second chance. </p><p>A correct answer on the first attempt fetched 10 points, while a wrong answer attracted a negative 10. Second chance fetched 5 points for correct answers and deducted 5 points for wrong answers. </p><p>In this round, Sishu Griha Senior School and BNM Public School scored 25 points each, Vidyanikethan HPS and Vivekananda ORCHIDS scored 15 points each, while HAL Public School and NPS Koramangala failed to score any points. </p><p>'Desha Suttu Kosha Odu' was the second round but had no negative marking. At the end of the round, Sishu Griha Senior School stood with 35 points, while BNM Public School took the lead with 40 points. The rest of the scores remained unchanged. </p><p>In the third round, 'Chitra-Vichitra', Sishu Griha Senior School rose to first place with 50 points, while BNM Public School was in second place with 45 points. HAL Public School and NPS Koramangala opened their accounts with 10 and 5 points each. </p><p>'Vishaya Vishesha', the fourth round, which allowed teams to pick a topic, emerged as a turning point for NPS Koramangala, which jumped to second place with 45 points as the round ended. Vidyanikethan HPS reached 25 points, while the scores of others remained unchanged. </p><p>Quizmaster Meghavi Manjunath from Quriosity Knowledge Solutions held the quiz. </p><p><strong>Developing Intelligence: Vice-Chancellor</strong></p><p>Speaking after inaugurating the competition, Ramesh B, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Bengaluru City University (BCU), said that the quiz competition is a process that helps in developing intelligence. "To bring out the hidden potential and intelligence in children, many such efforts are necessary," he said and praised 'Prajavani' for the competition. Ravindra Bhat, Executive Editor (Prajavani), and Deepthi S, the Vice President (Marketing) of Sunbeam Ventures, were present on the occasion. </p><p>Presented by Orchids The International School, the event was supported by Banking Partner 'SBI', Refreshment Partner 'Mogu Mogu', Special Partner Bhima, and Nutrition Partner 'Nandini'. Poorvika, VIPS, TalentSprint, ICS Mahesh PU College, Super Brain, Margadarshi, The Team Academy, IBMR, Mangalore PU College, Sharada Vidya Mandira and Asianet Suvarna News were the sponsors.</p><p><strong>'Were afraid of losing'</strong></p><p>"We answered well from the beginning, but in the final round, when the scores were equal, there was a fear of losing the tiebreaker. I am happy to have overcome the fear and won. Thank you, Prajavani, for organising the event," said both Trivikram Keshavan and Vishnu Shri Uruganesh from Sishu Griha Senior School.</p><p><strong>'Missed opportunity'</strong></p><p>"Initially, we had failed to score, but finally managed to be in first place. Since the points were equal, we had a tiebreaker. The question asked in the tiebreaker was easy, but they pressed the buzzer first. We did not get a chance to answer, but we are not disappointed," said both Vihan Maheshwari and Ishan Kale from NPS Koramangala. </p>