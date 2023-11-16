SIT finds lapses in BBMP’s road works

Bengaluru: A special investigation team (SIT) probing road projects taken up by the BBMP during the BJP’s tenure has found serious lapses, including violation of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act (KTPP), differences in the database and poor quality of work. It also observed that the civic body cleared bills of several works without taking approval of the investigators.
These observations were recorded during the first meeting on November 7, chaired by Amlan Aditya Biswas, who heads the SIT that is probing just roadworks of the past three financial years. DH has seen the copy of the proceedings.
According to the preliminary findings, the SIT has completed a tabletop verification exercise of 58 of the 73 packages. Of the remaining, the team has received documents related to four packages from the BBMP while the investigators are waiting for details on 11 packages. Officials said each package generally consists of four to five works. All this work is estimated to cost a total of Rs 2,000 crore, it is learnt.
The SIT checked whether there were any violations in the KTPP to favour a certain contractor, deviations in the measurement book (where the quantity of work is measured) etc. In the next round, the team is expected to physically verify the work.
Biswas, who is also the regional commissioner of Bengaluru, told DH that the team of four technical experts have completed physical verification of four packages. “The exercise involved measuring the length and width of a road to look for any deviations. We have also taken assistance from a private agency to study the quality of the material used. We hope to submit the interim report by November-end,” he said.
Some of the preliminary observations made by the team include: The BBMP engineers did not take the consent of the SIT before clearing bills of contractors, delay in submitting documents related to works that are yet to be taken up and those whose bills have already been cleared. As part of the probe, the team has sought details of contractors, engineers etc.
The three other SITs probing departments such as ward works, storm water drains and solid waste management divisions have not made much progress in the investigation. The government had ordered the probe in August with a one-month deadline. The investigators had sought additional time but the deadline was not extended.