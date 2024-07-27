Skydeck project to cost Rs 400-500 crore: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The Skydeck project to build the city’s tallest tower will cost the government an estimated Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore, revealed Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

While the initial idea was to take up the project on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, DKS on Saturday, said that they now wanted the government to fund the complete project and a proposal regarding the same will be placed before the cabinet soon.

As for the location, the government had checked out close to 10 locations for the project but none of them could be selected owing to traffic problems and the authorities have now decided to build the tower close to NICE road.