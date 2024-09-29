Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

‘Sleep-deprived’ lorry driver kills woman in auto

The deceased, identified as Shalini, was en route from Chinnappa Garden to Majestic around 4 am when the accident occurred, causing the auto-rickshaw to topple onto its side.
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 September 2024, 03:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

A 24-year-old woman was killed early on Saturday when a lorry loaded with iron rods crashed into the auto-rickshaw she was traveling in. Cubbon Park traffic police sources told DH that the driver, identified as 24-year-old Abhi from Sakleshpur, was reportedly sleep-deprived and ran a red light at high speed at Police Thimmaiah Junction near Coffee Board, colliding with the auto.

The deceased, identified as Shalini, was en route from Chinnappa Garden to Majestic around 4 am when the accident occurred, causing the auto-rickshaw to topple onto its side. The auto-rickshaw driver, 40-year-old Imran, miraculously escaped uninjured, but Shalini sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Shalini, originally from Kollam in Kerala, worked at a call centre in Upparpete, near Majestic. As of Saturday evening, her family was travelling to Bengaluru to claim her body.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2024, 03:27 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT