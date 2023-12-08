Soil dumping puts 330-acre Hennagara Lake at risk

Over the past year, it’s estimated that no fewer than 10,000 trucks of soil were dumped into the water to raise the ground’s elevation. This is also evident as the Jigani - Bommasandra link road has turned muddy and the soil has expanded into the water body at least by 300 metres to half a kilometre. Residents say trees were cut and hyacinth was also cleared in a bid to change the nature of the land.