Soon, feel-good film on 'futuristic' Bengaluru infra

<p>Bengaluru: Lights, camera, action! </p>.<p>Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) is all set to don the hat of a film producer by launching a six-minute short film to showcase the city's proposed tunnel roads and a network of elevated corridors. </p>.<p>Officials are betting on a well-produced film to restore faith among citizens and shed light on the "futuristic and mega" development works that Bengaluru will witness over the next five years. </p>.<p>As per the proposal, the film will cost Rs 85 lakh. The final cut is expected to be used in digital platforms, television and presentations. </p>.<p>B-SMILE — an offshoot of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) — has proposed twin tunnel corridors (East-West and North-South) and flyovers totalling about 120 km and new roads along the buffer zones of stormwater drains. The overall cost of these works is estimated to exceed Rs 50,000 crore. </p>.<p>Given the magnitude of the infrastructure works, B-SMILE wants to hire a production house to prepare a shiny film to show what's in store for Bengaluru. The film will present visuals of the existing challenges, including traffic congestion and urban flooding, and gradually transition into a futuristic portrayal of the city. By doing this, officials hope to attract investment. </p>.<p>The initiative, officials say, is part of a broader effort to counter the negative public sentiment surrounding the city's infrastructure development. </p>.<p>"This film is designed to build awareness, inspire pride and communicate the government's commitment to transforming Bengaluru into a resilient and modern metropolis," said BS Prahallad, Director (Technical), B-SMILE. </p>.<p>However, not everyone is convinced by the glossy campaign plan. </p>.<p>R Rajagopalan, convener of Bengaluru Coalition, called it "wasteful" expenditure. </p>.<p>"The ground reality has not changed. We are trying to catch up with 20 years of neglect. Feel-good movies are not going to fill potholes or stop flooding. Who exactly are we trying to impress? Citizens know the reality. Let's focus on fixing the basics first," he said. </p>