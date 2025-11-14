<p>Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will operate unreserved MEMU special trains between KSR Bengaluru and Ashokapuram (Mysuru) to manage the rush during weekends and Sri Satya Sai Baba centenary celebrations at Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam. </p><p>These trains will run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, between November 14 and December 28, with the exception of November 21, 22, and 23. </p>.South Western Railway earned Rs 171.47 cr from 355 special trains from April to October.<p>Train number 06213 will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 12.15 pm and reach Ashokapuram at 3.40 pm. Train number 06214 will depart from Ashokapuram at 4.10 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 8 pm. </p>.<p>The stoppages include Krishnadevaraya Halt, Nayandahalli, Jnanabharathi Halt, Kengeri, Hejjala, Bidadi, Ketohalli, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Settihalli, Nidaghatta Halt, Maddur, Hanakere, Mandya, Yeliyur, Byadarahalli, Pandavapura, Shrirangapattana, Naganahalli, Mysuru and Chamarajapuram.</p>