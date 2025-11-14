Menu
South Western Railway operates MEMU trains between Bengaluru & Mysuru

Train number 06213 will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 12.15 pm and reach Ashokapuram at 3.40 pm. Train number 06214 will depart from Ashokapuram at 4.10 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 8 pm.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 01:59 IST
Published 14 November 2025, 01:59 IST
Bengaluru newsMEMUSouth Western Railway (SWR)

